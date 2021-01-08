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Whose God are you praying to? Better check that bible.
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112 views • January 08, 2021
We're in a spiritual war - and praying to the same God as your enemy is a deadly mistake. The first Christians had protection that you lack - find out the difference between their bible and yours.
Links mentioned in the show:
Antithesis
https://www.marcionitechurch.org/antithesis.html
The Very First Bible
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/
Links mentioned in the show:
Antithesis
https://www.marcionitechurch.org/antithesis.html
The Very First Bible
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/
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