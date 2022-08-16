THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [1 of 3] Tuesday 8/16/22 • News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

DOJ TRYING TO COVER UP MAR-A-LAGO RAID AFTER IT POLITICALLY BACKFIRESBut the corruption is too obvious to hide! Americans all realize the emperor is wearing no clothes!

Where is this going? Tune in NOW as we analyze this insane story and more!

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