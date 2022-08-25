Drink Along 45 4 Peaks Tropic Short Hop IPA 4.5/5

* closed end wrench Mea CulpaA local to me brew 4 Peaks Tropic Short Hop IPA is another brew I found to be enjoyable. Lightly fruited and not overly bittered she is quite tasty.

Using Azacca and Mosiac for the hops along with the juice of Mango, Guava and Pineapple for the flavoring adjuncts. While she doesn't have much of a progression thru the flavors she still turns out to be a nice combination that results in an easy drinking session-able brew.

Running 4.3 for the ABV, the IBUs are best guessed at 25-30 and the SRM by my eye is a 2.

"Tasty waves call for an equally tasty beer: Tropic Short Hop. Our newest seasonal, this session IPA was brewed for beach weather. Pour it inside proper glassware—a coconut cut in half, obviously—and you’ll be treated to aromas of mango, guava, and pineapple courtesy of Azacca and Mosaic hops as well as real fruit juice."

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.

Big 3 folks

Skal

E.

As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr