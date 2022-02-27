Tucker: "Biden Broke the Oldest Rule of All! No One Believes You Anymore, No One Should."

Tucker: Biden broke the oldest rule of all. Two international disasters in one year.



CARLSON: Let’s say you really didn’t care about the country you lead, let’s say you wanted to humiliate and degrade it and undermine its ancient institutions, what would you do? Well, you might take the single most important appointed position in the entire government and announce in public that you were filling that position on the basis of appearance, not on the basis of skill, or wisdom, or fealty to the founding documents of the United States, but on the basis of the way the person looks.



So it’s not a question of saying, we found the most qualified person who happens to look this way. What you’re saying is, we found a person who looks this way, who by the way, may be qualified.



That would send a very clear message that you don’t like the country you run, and you don’t care about the institutions that its ancestors built, and Joe Biden is doing that. We’ll have details straight ahead.



Also tonight, we are hearing reports of new attacks across Ukraine, including in the capital city at this hour. We will, of course, be monitoring those and tell you when we learn more.



But first on last night’s show, we tried to bring you as straightforward an analysis as we could of the invasion of Ukraine…



No one believes you anymore, Joe Biden. No one should believe you. It is very hard to take unserious people seriously. A serious President who cared would have reassessed everything. America’s foreign policy and how it is administered after the Afghanistan withdrawal last August. That was a disaster.