Silver Market Bifurcates — Why a Massive Squeeze May Be Coming | Bill Holter
697 views • 1 day ago
Financial analyst and economic expert Bill Holter rejoins the program to break down the bifurcation in the silver market, where physical and paper silver are behaving very differently—and why this setup could lead to one of the largest silver squeezes in modern history.
We also examine the surge in historic corporate bankruptcies, the continued push toward globalization across multiple market sectors, and what these structural shifts mean for investors and everyday people alike. Finally, Holter explains how to prepare and position yourself as market volatility accelerates into 2026.
Learn more at https:/BillHolter.com
