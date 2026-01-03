BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Silver Market Bifurcates — Why a Massive Squeeze May Be Coming | Bill Holter
Sarah Westall
Sarah WestallCheckmark Icon
699 followers
697 views • 1 day ago
*
*
Financial analyst and economic expert Bill Holter rejoins the program to break down the bifurcation in the silver market, where physical and paper silver are behaving very differently—and why this setup could lead to one of the largest silver squeezes in modern history.
We also examine the surge in historic corporate bankruptcies, the continued push toward globalization across multiple market sectors, and what these structural shifts mean for investors and everyday people alike. Finally, Holter explains how to prepare and position yourself as market volatility accelerates into 2026.
Learn more at https:/BillHolter.com
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. 
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further
