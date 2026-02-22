BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Prince Andrew Arrested! Tucker's Spicy Israel Interview with Mike Huckabee | Epstein's Web 2/22/26
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1457 followers
25 views • 1 day ago

World News Report: A brother of the king of England hasn't been arrested since 1478. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest has shaken up the British royals, with the king embroiled in the mess, getting worse by the day. More world leaders have been forced to resign over close connections to Jeffrey Epstein, including Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem (Dubai), a "close personal friend" who appears over 4,700 times in the files, as well as Mona Juul (Norway): Norway's ex-ambassador to Jordan resigned after reports indicated Epstein left $10 million to her children in his will. Tucker went to Israel to interview the US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee. There seem to be two extreme camps on this when the reality is more in the middle. We will break down some of the clips and hopefully bring some sanity to the conversation. All of that and MORE in this week's TOP World News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/prince-andrew-arrested/

headline newsnewsdonald trumpworld newsbreaking newsdojmike huckabeetodays newsprince andrewepsteinjeffery epsteinnorwaythomas massiesultanepstein filesepstein listtucker interviewpan bondisavannah guthrie momerika kirk text messages
