Kratom 🌿 An opioid-based non-nootropic performance enhancer with a dark side

Kratom is a mind-altering herbal compound from South East Asia. It's an edgier variety of psychoactive flora that I'm not sure I recommend.I'm a big fan of cognitive enhancers, which Kratom is not, for that reason I'm going to refer to it as a non-Nootropic performance enhancer which it is, indisputably. There's a near-universal consensus among Kratom users that it makes them work harder.





