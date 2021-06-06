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4 Dreams: Wise Men Leave Cities; Vaccine Futures; Mark of the Beast Coming
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177 views • June 06, 2021
Original Video posted on May 15 2021 is Here
https://youtu.be/9domVMnXVng
Transcript
1. A man leaves a large city and drives up into the mountains. People who live in small cities will have more time to escape. When the sudden takeover begins, the large cities are first. A man knows this, so he left the city and is now in a small town in the mountains. He wonders, “When the trouble comes, will these people accept me as one of their own, or will I need to go further into the wilderness?”
For some reason, he believes that hiding in a cold place, even a freezer, can help him to avoid detection when man hunts begin.
Others are also fleeing the cities. There seems to be competition for certain typesof food. Not everything is available in quantities enough for everyone who wants it to buy some. They want to buy food from certain, small companies. They want to avoid food from big packagers.
2. There are little blue pills. They look like gel caps the size of a vitamin D gel cap. There are different physical forms of these pills. All of them are a rich blue color, even though the shade varies slightly. These have something to do with fighting a spreading sickness. Wise people do not take them.
3. People think you need to get two shots to complete installation of whatever it is the beast system is installing in humans. Really, three are required to complete it.
4. A woman looks at her four family members. She says, “I must be able to bring food to my family.” Then, she gets the Mark of the Beast.
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or
what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
Online Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
https://youtu.be/9domVMnXVng
Transcript
1. A man leaves a large city and drives up into the mountains. People who live in small cities will have more time to escape. When the sudden takeover begins, the large cities are first. A man knows this, so he left the city and is now in a small town in the mountains. He wonders, “When the trouble comes, will these people accept me as one of their own, or will I need to go further into the wilderness?”
For some reason, he believes that hiding in a cold place, even a freezer, can help him to avoid detection when man hunts begin.
Others are also fleeing the cities. There seems to be competition for certain typesof food. Not everything is available in quantities enough for everyone who wants it to buy some. They want to buy food from certain, small companies. They want to avoid food from big packagers.
2. There are little blue pills. They look like gel caps the size of a vitamin D gel cap. There are different physical forms of these pills. All of them are a rich blue color, even though the shade varies slightly. These have something to do with fighting a spreading sickness. Wise people do not take them.
3. People think you need to get two shots to complete installation of whatever it is the beast system is installing in humans. Really, three are required to complete it.
4. A woman looks at her four family members. She says, “I must be able to bring food to my family.” Then, she gets the Mark of the Beast.
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or
what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
Online Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
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