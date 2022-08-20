Chinese Property Developers Trapped in 'Survival Mode,' Cut Investment

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https://gnews.org/post/p1b6a9a84
08/18/2022 Since the summer of 2020, the property market has been trapped in a capital crisis. Everyone except state-owned enterprises is in survival mode. China’s central bank announced on Friday, August 12, that household loans including mortgages dropped to a mere 121.7 billion yuan or about $18 billion in July from a massive 848.2 billion or just under $125 billion just one month before