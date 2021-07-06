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How To Prevent YOUR State From Being California-ized! Ledger Report 1138
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21 views • July 06, 2021
California has the worst economic, political and moral environment in the country. But, how did it get this way? How did “Reagan Country” become a bastion for Marxism in just one generation? It is important to understand what has happened to California in order to protect the remaining Red States from being consumed by the same Marxist game-plan. Graham Ledger speaks with the chairman of the San Diego Tax Fighters, Richard Rider, about how and why the once Golden State went off the constitutional rails and how this political cancer must not spread to freedom-loving states.
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