NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 09/21/22

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Biden after he said the plandemic was over, which made the school loan forgiveness program, illegal. But they won't tell you this, because they want it to coninue, and then he went and made a bill worth millions to continue it. And it is now wrong to go against the government, because they have made right wrong, and wrong right.