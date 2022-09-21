NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 09/21/22

Biden after he said the plandemic was over, which made the school loan forgiveness program, illegal. But they won't tell you this, because they want it to coninue, and then he went and made a bill worth millions to continue it. And it is now wrong to go against the government, because they have made right wrong, and wrong right.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.