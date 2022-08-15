American neo-Nazi Kent McLellan, "Boneface", who was on Azovstal, returned to the US with Ukrainian citizenship.





◾️He said that he went to Ukraine after the coup in 2014, this trip was facilitated by the CIA.





◾️According to him, when the "Azovites" and foreign mercenaries ended up at Azovstal in Mariupol, the Ukrainian authorities simply abandoned them, and all the weapons Zelensky begged for from the West did not even reach the militants.





◾️The neo-Nazi believes that the President of Ukraine simply "sent them to die for their own purposes."