Athletes Dropping Like Flies! (Vol. 2) - Music: "What's Going On?" - 11/30/21

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Nov 30, 21) These headlines are all from the past month! Special thanks goes to J Wilderness who put this compilation together. He is doing mankind a great service. I'm sure this isn't enjoyable work. But, war is ugly and millions of lives are at stake. I changed the music back to "What's Going On?" because (I think) it forces people to use their brains and question the BIG LIE: "The COVID vaccine is safe and effective."
J Wilderness: https://www.brighteon.com/e09fe523-3db5-4f07-90a4-9c5eaa1e4b8d
Buy J Wilderness a coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/jwilderness