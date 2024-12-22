BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Paratrooper demonstrates master class in shooting enemy FPV drones with a machine gun
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1267 followers
191 views • 4 months ago

Russian 98th Division paratrooper demonstrates master class in shooting enemy FPV drones with a machine gun.  

Adding, from yesterday, last night: 

BREAKING: U.S. Navy Friendly Fire Incident in the Red Sea 

A U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet from the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) was accidentally shot down by the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG-64) in the Red Sea near Yemen.

🔹 Details of the Incident:

• The Super Hornet was destroyed in a friendly fire incident.

• Both pilots ejected safely and were rescued by U.S. Navy forces.

• One pilot sustained minor injuries.

🔹 Background:

• The USS Harry S. Truman is currently operating in the region, a critical zone due to heightened tensions near Yemen and ongoing maritime security operations.

• Investigations are underway to determine how this incident occurred and ensure it does not happen again.

Further updates to follow as the U.S. Navy releases more information.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
