© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Secret Flights
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • January 27, 2022
[Bidan]'s Open Borders
* Illegal ‘immigrants’ are being secretly flown from the border to NY (as well as other locations).
* Charter flights arrive in the middle of the night at smaller airports to keep them hidden from the public.
* Team Biden is betraying the American people.
* This is illegal as well as immoral.
p.s.
* Humans and drugs are being trafficked; and criminals and [free stuff] voters are being imported.
* We’re paying for all of it.
* Anyone who doesn’t get it now is willfully ignorant or malevolent.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 26 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6293881076001
* Illegal ‘immigrants’ are being secretly flown from the border to NY (as well as other locations).
* Charter flights arrive in the middle of the night at smaller airports to keep them hidden from the public.
* Team Biden is betraying the American people.
* This is illegal as well as immoral.
p.s.
* Humans and drugs are being trafficked; and criminals and [free stuff] voters are being imported.
* We’re paying for all of it.
* Anyone who doesn’t get it now is willfully ignorant or malevolent.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 26 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6293881076001
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.