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Under the Wire Interviews Dr Jennifer Margulis
AVN Choice
AVN Choice
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72 views • July 05, 2021
Dr Jennifer Margulis is the author and co-author of 8 books including The Vaccine Friendly Plan (https://shop.avn.org.au/products/vaccine-friendly-plan...) and the Addiction Spectrum with Dr Paul Thomas. (https://www.bookdepository.com/search...)
She is also an award-winning science journalist and book author, Fulbright grantee, and sought-after speaker.
A meticulous researcher who’s not afraid to be controversial, she is nationally known as a science journalist who opens people’s eyes to the realities behind accepted practices in health care and medicine.
On July 4th, 2021, Under the Wire will be speaking with Jennifer about the current state of scientific journalism (is it an oxymoron or does it exist?) and whether or not there is a light at the end of this very long COVID tunnel.
You can read more of her writings at https://www.jennifermargulis.net/
And follow her on social media at:
https://www.facebook.com/jennifer.margulis.1
and https://twitter.com/JenniferMarguli
Keywords
vaccinationimmunizationimmunisationcovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy