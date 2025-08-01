BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Seven Wars, Secret Rulers, and Saturn’s Shadow
Babylon Burning
Babylon Burning
15 views • 1 day ago

This episode is a wild ride through history, conspiracy, and current chaos! It kicks off with General Wesley Clark’s shocking post-9/11 revelation of a plan to take out seven countries in five years—starting with Iraq and ending with Iran—and connects the dots to today’s foreign policy mess. John and Matt dive deep into blackmail operations, elite coverups, secret weapons, and the technocratic takeover, all while tying it back to ancient belief systems and Saturn worship cults. In the end, it's a passionate call to wake up, reject manipulation, and co-create a freer, more conscious future—because the current system? It’s collapsing hard. 💥


Help us make cool shit:


https://linktr.ee/babylonburning


Matt's sci-fi thriller and free PDF of Unseen Dimensions + more:


https://linktr.ee/E.Gregor


Say hey on Telegram:


https://t.me/Babylon1984

Keywords
warsaturnsecret
