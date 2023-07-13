Create New Account
XRP Could Be Ruled A Security Or Currency
XRP could be ruled a currency or a security. If ruled a currency, it would be exempt from US law against creating a competing currency.


This could make it easier for XRP to be traded on exchanges and could also make it more attractive to investors.


