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The Unprotected Capitol Terrorist Attack May Have Been An Inside job?
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50 views • January 17, 2021
The Federal Bureau of Investigations is under the impression that the Capitol insurrection that occurred earlier this week may have been encouraged by select Capitol police and staffers from within the building. According to a report TMZ published Friday (Jan. 8), sources within the FBI say that they are examining numerous clues that could prove that some Capitol police and building staffers may have assisted the rioters in their mission to spread chaos throughout the U.S. Capitol. Authorities are reportedly reviewing numerous videos of Capitol police pulling back barricades or simply allowing the rioters to run right past them, giving them access inside the building.
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If You Would Like To Support the Show Thank Youhttps://cash.app/$Informationman06
Music by Ryan Little - airplane mode. - https://thmatc.co/?l=86D9F90E
Music by La Hara - Mindful - https://thmatc.co/?l=FD91D0E2
Subscribe To My First Channel Information Man Show As Well Thank You: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCChS...
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MY PATREON Thank You : https://www.patreon.com/user
ＬＩＫＥ | ＣＯＭＭＥＮＴ | ＳＨＡＲＥ | ＳＵＢＳＣＲＩＢＥ
The show attempts to make assessments. To make critical analysis of what's happening in our society today from news, social issues, cultural issues politics societal issues, the goal is to open up one's mind. To give a critical analysis as to what's happening in our world today. To provide solutions and strategies.
(Podcast) Produced in 2021
Source:
https://www.spreaker.com/user/informa...
Information Man Show On: https://blackjunction.tv/@InformationMan
Twitter: @Clinton06
Page: Other Links http://Informationman137848.buzzsprou...
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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