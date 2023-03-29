Jim Breuer | Comedian Jim Breuer | WHAT'S REALLY GOING ON? Jim Shares His Wife's Testimony & Coming to Jesus Moment & the Importance of Following God's Call On Your Life + Torrential Downpour in Tulsa, Oklahoma

***WATCH*** A PRAYER CALL for President Donald J. Trump With Special Guests: President Donald J. Trump, General Flynn, Kash Patel, Roger Stone, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer And Clay Clark Join President Trump - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v2e21w6-president-trump-a-prayer-call-for-president-donald-j.-trump.html

REVERSE DAVOS | Comedian Jim Breuer | We Are In a Battle Between Good And Evil, Jim Shares His Wife's Testimony & Coming to Jesus Moment & the Importance of Following God's Call On Your Life

President Trump | The March 20th 2023 Prayer Call with President Trump Hosted By www.Pastors4Trump.com, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer & Clay Clark

ReAwaken America Tour Updates | 802 Tickets Remain for ReAwaken America Tour TRUMP Doral Miami, FL (May 12th & 13th) + Tickets Now On Sales for Las Vegas (Aug. 25th & 26th) | Featuring Kash Patel, General Flynn, Eric Trump, Dr. Tenpenny & Team America

ReAwaken America Tour | Momentum Builds As Eric Trump, General Flynn, Julie Green, Kash Patel, Pastor Greg Locke, Alex Jones, Mike Lindell & Team America Heads to Trump Doral Miami, FL (May 12th & 13th) & Las Vegas NV, (Aug. 25th & 26th)

Learn More About Doctor Sherwood Today At: www.Sherwood.TV

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation and Government Confiscation Today Here: www.BH-PM.com

ReAwaken America Tour | General Flynn, Eric Trump, Alex Jones, Kash Patel, Gen Flynn & Team America Are Taking the ReAwaken Tour to Miami, FL (May 12 & 13) & Las Vegas, NV (Aug. 25 & 26) + Klaus Schwab & the World Economic Forum Are Going to HELL!!!

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**March 23rd - Tickets On Sale for Tulsa, Oklahoma (Only 300 Tickets Will Be Sold to This Event)

**May 12th & 13th - Tickets On Sale for TRUMP DORAL Miami, Florida!!!

**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102