⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(28 April 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces' units captured more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 12th Azov Special Forces Brigades, 10th mountain assault, 57th, 63rd mechanised brigades near Sinkovka, Petropavlovka (Kharkov region), Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

Three counter-attacks launched by units of the AFU 77th Airmobile Brigade were repelled close to Novosyolovskoye (LPR).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 270 Ukrainian troops, one armoured personnel carrier, eight motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M198 howitzer, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 gun, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one 130-mm M-46 gun.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line and inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of AFU 93rd mechanised and 80th air assault brigades near Kleshcheyevka, Andreyevka, and Krasnogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Four counter-attacks of the AFU 92nd Assault Brigade were repelled close to Chasov Yar (DPR).

The enemy losses were up to 360 servicemen, two armoured fighting vehicles, and 17 motor vehicles.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one 100-mm MT-12 Rapira anti-tank gun were neutralised.

Two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations and one ammunition depot were also eliminated.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces' units liberated Novobakhmutovka (DPR), and defeated units of AFU 142nd infantry, 24th mechanised, 68th jaeger brigades near Leninskoye, Keramik, and Semyonovka (DPR).

Ten counter-attacks launched by assault groups of AFU 23rd, 100th mechanised, 71st jaeger brigades and the 78th Separate Air Assault Regiment were repelled near Novgorodskoye, Ocheretino, Novobakhmutovka, Netaylovo, and Berdychi (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 380 Ukrainian troops, one tank, one armoured fighting vehicle, and five motor vehicles.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, two 155-mm U.S.-made M777 howitzers, one 155-mm U.S.-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, two 105-mm U.S.-made M101 towed guns, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one 100-mm MT-12 Rapira anti-tank gun were eliminated.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces' units captured more advantageous lines, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of AFU 58th mechanised infantry, 108th territorial defence brigades close to Pavlovka and Lugovskoye (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 85 UKR troops, four pickups, one 122-mm German-made PzH-2000 self-propelled artillery system, and one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system. One Anklav-N electronic warfare station and one ammunition depot were also destroyed.



▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on clusters of manpower of AFU 65th mechanised, 128th mountain assault, 126th territorial defence brigades near Kamenskoye, Rabotino (Zaporozhye region), Ivanovka, and Olgovka (Kherson region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 50 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, one 155-mm U.S.-made M777 howitzer, and one Anklav-N electronic warfare station.

Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have eliminated hangars with strike drones at the Kamenka airfield (Dnepropetrovsk reg).



In addition, hangars with aircraft munitions and aircraft at the Priluki airfield (Chernigov reg) and at the Starokonstantinov airfield (Khmelnitsky reg), temporary deployment areas for foreign mercenaries, manpower and military hardware of the AFU in 121 areas were engaged.



Air defence systems shot down 46 UKR UAVs & 5 U.S.-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles during the day.



▫️In total, 593 airplanes, 270 helicopters, 23,587 unmanned aerial vehicles, 509 air-to-air missile systems, 15,869 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,275 MLRS combat vehicles, 9,189 field artillery guns and mortars, and 21,372 special military vehicles have been neutralised since the beginning of the special military operation.