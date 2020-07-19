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Medical doctors are successfully treating patients in this battle with COVID-19.
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93 views • July 19, 2020
Listen as these medical doctors tell you what they have learned about early intervention medical treatment and why they are no longer afraid of COVID-19. We can shift our strategy to that of early intervention medical treatment of those who are infected and the medically vulnerable.
Visiting now with:
Dennis Spence DDS, M.D.
Robin Armstrong, M.D.
Brian C. Procter, M.D.
Richard P. Bartlett, M.D.
Stella Immanuel, M.D.
Richard Urso, M.D.
(NOTE: Dr. Richard P. Bartlett, M.D. has an unforeseen conflict the first part of this hour. Be sure to view through the full LIVE video to not miss his great feedback as he joins in!)
Visiting now with:
Dennis Spence DDS, M.D.
Robin Armstrong, M.D.
Brian C. Procter, M.D.
Richard P. Bartlett, M.D.
Stella Immanuel, M.D.
Richard Urso, M.D.
(NOTE: Dr. Richard P. Bartlett, M.D. has an unforeseen conflict the first part of this hour. Be sure to view through the full LIVE video to not miss his great feedback as he joins in!)
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