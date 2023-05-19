Create New Account
King Charles - the antichrist of England: The Heart of the Beast With Kate Shemirani
TowardsTheLight
Published Yesterday

Can people in power, especially those in the upper levels of government, be trusted? Kate Shemirani weighs in on the hypocrisy of leaders — like King Charles, Bill Gates and others — the “characters in this great deception.” Kate also shares her perspective on the 5G conversation and why we are fighting a “multidimensional war.” Watch this ‘Good Morning CHD’ episode on CHD.TV!

Watch FULL EPISODES of ‘Good Morning CHD’ on CHD.TV
 Live Week Days — 7am PT | 10am ET
➡️ https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/good-morning-chd

agenda 2030digital currencydigital id

