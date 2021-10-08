© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
澳大利亚、疫苗和失误 | Australia, The Vax and The Blunder
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • October 08, 2021
来自澳大利亚的最新消息，COVID 和疫苗，从字面上看，这是一个错误。
要以更多语言观看此视频并了解更多内容，请访问我们的网站：
https://www.cristoverdad.com/zh-TW/australia-la-vacuna-y-la-metida-de-pata/
CristoVerdad | cvTruth
克里斯托弗达德| cv 真相 www.cristoverdad.com
---------
The latest from Australia, The COVID, and The Vaccine, and it is a blunder, literally.
To watch this videos in other languages and for more content, please visit our website:
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/australia-la-vacuna-y-la-metida-de-pata/
CristoVerdad | cvTruth | https://www.crostpverdad.com
要以更多语言观看此视频并了解更多内容，请访问我们的网站：
https://www.cristoverdad.com/zh-TW/australia-la-vacuna-y-la-metida-de-pata/
CristoVerdad | cvTruth
克里斯托弗达德| cv 真相 www.cristoverdad.com
---------
The latest from Australia, The COVID, and The Vaccine, and it is a blunder, literally.
To watch this videos in other languages and for more content, please visit our website:
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/australia-la-vacuna-y-la-metida-de-pata/
CristoVerdad | cvTruth | https://www.crostpverdad.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.