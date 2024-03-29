NEWSMAX · "The government gave us the middle finger and gave themselves the power to basically do whatever they want and force you to comply at gunpoint."
Carl Higbie ripped apart the government's tax policies.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.