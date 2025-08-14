BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
LA: Border Patrol agents launch immigration raid, outside of Newsom press conference in downtown Los Angeles
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1305 followers
Follow
1
91 views • 1 day ago

Border Patrol agents launch immigration raid…right outside Gavin Newsom rally in LA

Gavin’s supporters aren’t pleased

‘What the FK is wrong with you?...you’re fking COWARDS!’

Meanwhile Newsom says Trump WILL run for 3rd term: 'mark my words'

Inflamed that Someone sent him a Trump 2028 hat

Which means 'these guys are not screwing around'

More:... since I'm not uploading this video: California Governor Gavin Newsom says that “Americans need to wake up, otherwise they won’t have a country anymore,” and claims that Trump plans to secure a third term in 2028.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
