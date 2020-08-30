What's Next? Interview with Dr. Judy Mikovitis of Plandemic and Plague of Corruption

Reviewing decades-old research about personal protective equipment (PPE) and the appropriate uses of it. The studies that show, in fact, these masks don't stop RNA virus infections. That includes things like AIDS, XMRV, Ebola, and of course the current Coronavirus. So what masks actually do, is they weaken your immune system. They suppress your immune system. These bad viruses cause disease by oxidative stress, by a depleting glutosiome in our intracellular antioxidants. And by depleting our type one interferons - our frontline defenses against these kinds of viruses. So putting on that ass through the development of hypoxia, even for a few seconds can drive the infection. And you, if you should be coughing, which you will, if you wear a mask for a short time, especially if you have CLPD or pleurisy, as I do, and my husband has to OPD, we will start coughing and we will be coughing, reactivating, dormant viruses, along with coronaviruses. The masks are literally spreading the disease.





"One of the main problems of our time is the public loss of confidence in the scientific community because of a too-often corrupt coalition of governmental and corporate entities. Judy Mikovits's and Kent Heckenlively's book delves into the midst of this rampant corruption, which hides from the public scientific truths which might go against these corporate economic interests."

—Dr. Luc Montagnier, 2008 Nobel Laureate for the isolation of the HIV retrovirus



“Kent Heckenlively and Judy Mikovits are the new dynamic duo fighting corruption in science.”

— Ben Garrison, America's #1 political satirist