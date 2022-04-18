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THE REALITY OF CHRIST'S RESURRECTION
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20 views • April 18, 2022
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on “The Reality of Christ’s Resurrection”. The bible reading is from 1. Corinthians 15:1-8. Jesus had really died. This fact is clear, because his friends had buried him in a tomb (a grave that was like a cave). On the third day Jesus rose from the dead. Jesus really did appear to his disciples and even to 500 other witnesses. Jesus promised us that if we believe in Him we will also have eternal life and will live with Him forever. Praise the Lord!
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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