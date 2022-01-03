RFK Jr: This Is The Hill We Die On

A Message For 2022 From Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

1. Once government acquires a power, it never lets it go voluntarily.

2. Every power that government acquires, using this pandemic as a pretense, it will ultimately abuse to the maximum effect possible. This is just a rule that is as certain as gravity.

3. Nobody has ever complied their way out of totalitarianism. Every time you comply, the demands will get greater and greater. We need to resolve that, here and now, this is the hill we die on....