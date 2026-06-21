THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 61: Destruction & Persecution

Jesus left the temple, and as He stood on the massive temple ground complex, the disciples desired to show Him the other buildings. Instead of being impressed, the God-man flatly told them it would all be destroyed in the future. Jesus spoke about deception that would occur with false messiahs, wars, rumors of war, famines, pestilences, and earthquakes.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, Christians would be hated, persecuted, and killed. There would be betrayal and hate within the body of Christ. False prophets would arise and subvert many. The rise of lawlessness and persecution against the church would cause many to walk away from the faith. Yet Jesus promised salvation for those who endured to the end. Why would the Son of God allow so much persecution? Simply put, humanity is proving God’s righteousness and the Devil is going to contest every believer in Christ.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2024/RLJ-1962.pdf

RLJ-1962 -- MAY 12, 2024

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