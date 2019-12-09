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Pro Life Protest - David Daleiden Trial - SF, CA
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18 views • December 09, 2019
Please pray for the pro life activists, especially David and Sandra who went undercover to expose the selling of Baby body parts for money by Planned Parenthood and altering abortion procedures and stimulating live births to sell for more money to be murdered and hatvested.
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