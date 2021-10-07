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SKIN-PENETRATING NANO PARTICLES CONTAINING CORONAVIRUS SPIKE PROTEINS IT DOES SHED IT DOES TRANSFER
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223 views • October 07, 2021
Del Bigtree on Fat News. If you like this video you may also like some of these. Something is alive in the vaccine!, Blood Clots and other Blood issues, vaccine exempted groups, zombie mice, FEMA guillotines, DUMBS, Black eyed children, Clones, Graphene Oxide, Adverse reactions and more:
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/V7FaOdj77LZc/
More EVIDENCE that PCR Nasal Swab Test Vaccinates you and implants the MARK OF THE BEAST!
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