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Hell's Angel - Mother Teresa Of Calcutta (1994)
Bulgarianinsider
Bulgarianinsider
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Mismanagement of donations, abandonment of patients and trafficking of babies by Mother Teresa's institutions in Calcutta:

https://x.com/JOKAQARMY1/status/2060502994680938599

https://rumble.com/v6qmi4w-hells-angel-mother-teresa-of-calcutta-1994.html

https://rumble.com/v76d61m-mother-teresa.html

https://rumble.com/v738hak-hells-angel-mother-teresa-1994.html

https://rumble.com/vef88p-hells-angel-mother-teresa-of-calcutta.html

https://rumble.com/vu4o69-the-secret-of-mother-theresa-pedogate-2.0-and-suspect-child-trafficking.html

https://rumble.com/v1ockyg-the-dark-side-of-mother-teresa.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4kYxoAOicH51

https://www.bitchute.com/video/SZiE94CrJ1OH

https://www.bitchute.com/video/t6vQ8Yf4jjko

https://www.bitchute.com/video/03OtadXsHBbc

https://www.bitchute.com/video/PsmaJcZBFmxM

https://www.bitchute.com/video/P9OuHcvBNZsq

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ktByurHiMcmt

https://www.brighteon.com/e68e876e-a7e9-4592-997f-c26d1f66ad69

https://web.archive.org/web/20260530212114/https://www.news247.gr/kosmos/mitera-tereza-i-skoteini-plevra-mias-agias/

https://archive.ph/WoS3y

https://archive.ph/73vhL

https://web.archive.org/web/20260522195239/https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2003/10/the-fanatic-fraudulent-mother-teresa.html

https://archive.ph/zP0J5

https://web.archive.org/web/20221129114938/https://www.tovima.gr/2014/10/17/world/o-mythos-tis-miteras-terezas-ws-agias-gkremizetai/

https://archive.ph/eW027

https://archive.ph/f0Nji

https://archive.ph/AcdgZ

Keywords
traffickingmotherchildindiatheresateresacalcutta
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