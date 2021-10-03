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UNITED NATIONS PLANNING PERMANENT LOCKDOWN
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391 views • October 03, 2021
Marc Morano of ClimateDepot.com exposes the UN plan for permanent lockdowns to stop "climate change" based on the totalitarian Communist Chinese Social Credit Score system.
From the Alex Jones Show
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From the Alex Jones Show
WELCOME TO TRUTH TALK NEWS
"Where truth the mainstream media ignores is the top story!"
http://www.howardnema.com
TRUTH TALK NEWS 2011-2016 ARCHIVES: http://www.youtube.com/TruthTalkNews
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