Russian Ships and Planes To Nicaragua Is The Cuban Missile Crisis!

Russia is moving troops and weapons of war to Nicaragua yet Americans yawn. China is also preparing for war and nobody really cares. We are on the verge of nuclear war, and most people would say that is crazy talk. Be informed, watch this video.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

YouTube - DANGER LINE

Nicaraguan President authorized the entry of Russian troops, ships and aircraft into the country

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-f8bJuYgAJk





War Room Pandemic - Jeff Nyquist: Details from the CCP Meeting in Guangdong

https://rumble.com/v16gmu3-jeff-nyquist-details-from-the-ccp-meeting-in-guangdong.html





YouTube - Real Military

Russia’s Doomsday Nuclear Torpedo Drone Could Murder Billions

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zp2LzstYJ0U





CNN

What exactly is Putin's 'doomsday plane'?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J3b51_ScXMw





War Room Pandemi

Jeff Nyquist: Details from the CCP Meeting in Guangdong