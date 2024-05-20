BREAKING: Russian Army Marched Into The KHARKIV Region From A New Direction And Entered 'ARTEMOVKA'

While the Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to stop the advance of the Russian army in the Northern part of the Kharkiv region, equally dramatic events have begun to develop in the eastern part of this region. So, just a few minutes ago, war correspondents announced that on May 19, at 7 a.m. Moscow time, offensive units of the Russian army crossed the border of the Luhansk People's Republic and entered the eastern part of the Kharkiv region...........................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.