BREAKING: Russian Army Marched Into The KHARKIV Region From A New Direction And Entered 'ARTEMOVKA'
Published 14 hours ago

While the Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to stop the advance of the Russian army in the Northern part of the Kharkiv region, equally dramatic events have begun to develop in the eastern part of this region. So, just a few minutes ago, war correspondents announced that on May 19, at 7 a.m. Moscow time, offensive units of the Russian army crossed the border of the Luhansk People's Republic and entered the eastern part of the Kharkiv region...........................

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

luhansk peoples republickharkiv regionartemovka

