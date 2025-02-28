"51st State Secret Plan: The Trump General Behind The Secret War on Canada"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"How A U.S. general tried to hijack Canada's Freedom Convoy and pitched a radical plan to Donald Trump: arrest Canada’s politicians, capture the government in a public trust, and turn Canada into the 51st state. He’s still reporting to Trump in 2025, fueling a shadow war few saw coming. Maverick News cracks it open with signed documents, the general’s own voice, and his collaborators’ insider accounts. This isn’t history—it’s a live conspiracy reshaping North America. Did the convoy get played? Are laws bending to Trump’s will? Is Canada slipping away? Uncover the full story in this exclusive breakdown. Subscribe and drop your take: Who’s really running this show? #51stState #TrumpShadowPlan #ConvoyUnraveled"