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NEWSBREAK 118 | ERIC SIMON ADDRESSES THE RECENT ECHR RULING ON COMPULSORY VACCINATIONS FOR CHILDREN
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10 views • April 25, 2021
Ramola D Reports



Informative discussion with Eric Simon, a French legal researcher, on the subject of the recent April 8 ruling from the European Court of Human Rights on the subject of mandatory vaccinations for children in a case brought by a Czech father and other families on the right not to vaccinate his children from polio, Hep B and tetanus vaccines, where the judge ruled that in the interests of common good in a democratic society, vaccinations could be made compulsory—thus going against the European Convention of Human Rights and other human rights protections.

Eric discusses the differences between the ECHR founded in 1949 and the European Court of Justice and their connections respectively with the Council of Europe and the European Council, the latter connected with the European Union. The European Convention of Human Rights was signed by 49 countries in 1950 and is seen as primary coda of human rights in Europe, so the current situation with judges on it affiliated with the Soros Open Society suggests infiltration, says Eric Simon, and is hopefully one that can be cleared up. While this ruling on vaccines is wrong, it would not be wise to throw the baby out with the bathwater, since the Convention offers protections to people against the encroachments of the State.

Also discussed are issues of hierarchy and jurisdiction in France and Europe and how this has affected and could be applied in the case of Lynda Thyer and David Noakes, convicted of a fabricated and victimless crime and persecuted by the MHRA and Public Prosecuteur in France. Common law has made a comeback today, in face of COVID tyranny, and offers a way out to all seeking justice in currently rigged and unjust systems.

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childrenhoaxwrongschoolhuman rightsplandemiccasespcr testramola d reportscompulsory vaccinationseric simon
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