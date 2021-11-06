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DIVOC = POSSESSION BY AN EVIL SPIRIT. COVID BACKWARDS IS "DIVOC" IT MAKES PERFECT SENSE.
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336 views • November 06, 2021
Source: Mary Ceylon. Everything with the Devil is backwards and upside down. This explains "Covid" and all that is related to it. This whole covid lie makes no sense unless...you turn it around. Get it? More videos you may find interesting:
Doctor fired for giving COVID patients Ivermectin
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Doctor fired for giving COVID patients Ivermectin
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