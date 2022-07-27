Covid-19 used as a cover for the coming financial collapse says Ed Dowd

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Edward Dowd, former Blackrock fund manager, was interview by Alex Jones on InfoWars on June 1, 2022 is posted here:
https://banned.video/watch?id=6297f2bc9127e23c3ba84b66
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News