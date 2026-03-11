BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Information Oblivion: Ukraine’s Message To A World That Stopped Watching
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10193 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
140 views • Yesterday

By March 2026, the war in the Persian Gulf had eclipsed Ukraine as the world’s main focus. With the U.S. rushing interceptor missiles to the region, Kyiv now faces a dangerous new reality: Western supplies could soon dry up entirely. To escalate the current conflict, the Russian city of Bryansk was hit with British Storm Shadow missiles. Forty-two people were injured and six were killed.

In Sumy region, the Russian military continues to adhere to a strategy of ‘a thousand cuts.’ According to reports, units of the Russian 33rd Battalion occupied the Krasnaya Zarya forest area east of Glukhov. Now, Russian troops control a large section of the border.

Konstantinovka is the focal point for the opposing forces in the Slavyansk area. The Ukrainian army has deployed substantial forces to this area to secure the city. The backbone of the Ukrainian defense consists of the 28th, 5th, and 36th brigades. These brigades are the best equipped in terms of personnel and equipment and are therefore considered elite. Their main task is to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the most critical areas. The Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Lyut Brigade and the 49th Karpatskaya Sich Assault Battalion support these brigades. Their function is to support the second echelon and prevent desertion among military personnel.

The first echelon of the city’s defense is not as elite. Units of the 44th, 100th, 156th, and 157th brigades hold the front line. These units are supported by two territorial defense brigades: the 109th and the 117th. The main task of these forces is to engage the advancing enemy, slowing their advance. There is a reason why as many as six units are defending a relatively small town with a pre-war population of only 78,000.

The fiercest fighting on the front line in the Dobropillya area is taking place for control of Grishino. Russian army assault units have cleared the eastern part of the settlement.

Russian aviation is actively supporting the advancing units. A large UAV control point of the Ukrainian 152nd Brigade was reportedly destroyed in a bombing raid.

In the current climate of information oblivion and operational pause on the front line, Kyiv may take serious steps. In order to return to the top of the agenda, a loud and bloody provocation is needed. It does not matter whether this takes place on Russian or Ukrainian territory.

______________________________________________________________________

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK:

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

BITCOIN (BTC): bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOIN CASH (BCH): qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
russiaukrainedonbassdprkonstantinovka
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The DEI Deception: Meritocracy under siege

The DEI Deception: Meritocracy under siege

Kevin Hughes
Saudi Arabia Announces Unilateral Cuts to Oil Production

Saudi Arabia Announces Unilateral Cuts to Oil Production

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. preparing most intense strikes yet in campaign targeting Iran, Hegseth says

U.S. preparing most intense strikes yet in campaign targeting Iran, Hegseth says

Laura Harris
Idaho moves to upend national same-sex marriage precedent

Idaho moves to upend national same-sex marriage precedent

Willow Tohi
Erika Kirk, widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk, appointed to U.S. Air Force Academy advisory board

Erika Kirk, widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk, appointed to U.S. Air Force Academy advisory board

Laura Harris
New York bill proposes age checks for internet-enabled devices

New York bill proposes age checks for internet-enabled devices

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy