1972 ''Secret' US Navy Flat Earth Photograph

A photograph that will be proven to be legitimate
in a second video. There are several 'tells' in this
photograph, that agree with the 'tells' all over most
of the major Earth systems, tells that were placed
there by the Watchers, Beast, and their controllers.
These tells all have to do with the Beasts' bio weapon,
their Mark, the Mark of the Beast. There is so much, that
it is very unlikely that someone photo shopped this Flat Earth photo.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.