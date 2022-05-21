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Prophetic Dream of the Demise of America by Pedro da Silva
Freed From Evil
Freed From Evil
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97 views • May 21, 2022
My late husband Pedro da Silva had a dream in March of 2014 which has mostly come to pass. He had this dream long before Trump announced he was running for President. He didn't even know we would have a surge in Patriotism as his dream predicted. Then the Patriotic voices were drowned out by the enemy as our then President was kicked off Social Media. Then the rest of the Patriots were kicked out of Social Media platforms of all kinds as the Beast system swallowed them up. His dream goes on to predict that there would be an Olympic event with mostly Chinese in attendance. Then at that time, in the Winter, calamities would begin. This was the time the war between Ukraine and Russia began. Then the rest of the dream predicts what is happening now, many calamities are befalling America leading up to it's demise.

I know this seems like bad news, but the good news is that God will prevail and Jesus will return, but before his return Jesus said it would be darkest gloom. We place our trust in the Lord, because no man can save us from what is coming. Jesus will destroy the New World Order Beast Kingdom they are building and replace it with the Kingdom of God. We are closer than we can ever imagine to this event. Find a Transcript of his dream here: https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/vaxbeastmark/prophetic-dream-of-the-demise-of-america
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americajesusrussiaglobalistprophecyrapturenwonew world orderend timesrevelationkingdom of godglobal eliteprophetic dreamnuclear bomb
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