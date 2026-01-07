Ditch Big Pharma’s Petroleum-Based Meds and Faulty Blood Panel Tests - Dr. Alphonzo Monzo

Blood panel tests don’t tell you what’s going on at the cellular level in your body, and they also won’t tell you how the body’s energetic system is working. Dr. Alphonzo Monzo, ND is a biblical naturopathic doctor and expert on the natural rhythms and processes of the human body. He discusses the realities of modern healthcare - its roots in the synthetic petroleum industry, big banking, and the active squelching of naturopathic solutions. Dr. Monzo outlines the top reasons why disease ravages the body: nutritional deficiencies, toxicity, mental and emotional stress or trauma, spiritual lifestyle, and the energy systems in the body. How well the terrain of the body is doing, determines how well the body does if it’s hit with an infection, Dr. Monzo declares. Bring your body back into balance by focusing on basic health and nutrition!









TAKEAWAYS





The body needs at least 90 essential nutrients to function properly





Looking for the ROOT cause of disease or inflammation is a hallmark of wholistic healthcare





Most medications are based on petroleum products or fossil fuels





Federal regulatory agencies came together at the turn of the century to stifle wholistic healthcare and create the “modern medicine” market









