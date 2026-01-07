BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ditch Big Pharma’s Petroleum-Based Meds and Faulty Blood Panel Tests - Dr. Alphonzo Monzo
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
423 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
328 views • 3 days ago

Blood panel tests don’t tell you what’s going on at the cellular level in your body, and they also won’t tell you how the body’s energetic system is working. Dr. Alphonzo Monzo, ND is a biblical naturopathic doctor and expert on the natural rhythms and processes of the human body. He discusses the realities of modern healthcare - its roots in the synthetic petroleum industry, big banking, and the active squelching of naturopathic solutions. Dr. Monzo outlines the top reasons why disease ravages the body: nutritional deficiencies, toxicity, mental and emotional stress or trauma, spiritual lifestyle, and the energy systems in the body. How well the terrain of the body is doing, determines how well the body does if it’s hit with an infection, Dr. Monzo declares. Bring your body back into balance by focusing on basic health and nutrition!



TAKEAWAYS


The body needs at least 90 essential nutrients to function properly


Looking for the ROOT cause of disease or inflammation is a hallmark of wholistic healthcare


Most medications are based on petroleum products or fossil fuels


Federal regulatory agencies came together at the turn of the century to stifle wholistic healthcare and create the “modern medicine” market



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Health video: https://bit.ly/43PpdUJ

Defender Shield (get 10% off with code TINA10): https://bit.ly/4rRHACG

Aleph-Tav Body System book: https://bit.ly/49dPqOC

Healing Made Simple E-book: https://bit.ly/3LT5Kwh


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. ALPHONZO MONZO

Website: https://www.drmonzo.com/

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3MWdfTw

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wbd.monzo/

X: https://x.com/DrMonzoND


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #alphonzomonzo #HolisticHealing #NaturalHealing #MindBodySpirit #WholeBodyHealth #WellnessHealing #NaturopathicMedicine #Naturopath #NaturalHealth #PharmaIndustry #Pharmaceuticals #DrugDevelopment #PharmaNews #LifeSciences #MedicalIndustry #HealthcareProfessionals #MedTech #NaturalHealing #HolisticHealth #HealingNaturally #WellnessJourney #MindBodyHealing #Healthcare #HealthCareProfessionals


Keywords
nutritionhealingbiblicaldoctorbodymentalnaturopathphysical healthcellular leveltina griffincounter culture mom showblood paneldr alphonzo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Border invasion: Bugs bringing Chagas outbreak to Texas-Mexico border

Border invasion: Bugs bringing Chagas outbreak to Texas-Mexico border

Willow Tohi
Johnson &#038; Johnson joins TrumpRx, agrees to slash U.S. drug prices in deal for tariff relief

Johnson & Johnson joins TrumpRx, agrees to slash U.S. drug prices in deal for tariff relief

Cassie B.
&#8220;Absolute Healing&#8221; on BrightU: Boost your mitochondria and heal your body at the cellular level

“Absolute Healing” on BrightU: Boost your mitochondria and heal your body at the cellular level

Jacob Thomas
Seasonal resilience starts now: Health Ranger Store highlights IMMUNE SUPPORT

Seasonal resilience starts now: Health Ranger Store highlights IMMUNE SUPPORT

HRS Editors
Petition urges FDA to study health risks of LED lighting and report to Congress

Petition urges FDA to study health risks of LED lighting and report to Congress

Laura Harris
Trauma Unlocked: Discover the hidden path to healing

Trauma Unlocked: Discover the hidden path to healing

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy