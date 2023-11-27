Resist Much. Obey Little.

Create New Account
Tenth Amendment Center
Published 18 hours ago

Creating a real “land of the free” requires a people who not only love liberty - but have the backbone to resist and defy governments that violate their constitutions and their rights. We’ve got a lot of work to do to get there too.


Path to Liberty: November 27, 2023

Keywords
freedomlibertyconstitutionhistorylibertarianfoundersresist10th amendmentdecentralizenullify

