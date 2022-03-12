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💥BOOM! Share before it's banned ⚠️🇦🇺Victorian Infectious Diseases Laboratory in Melbourne caught importing blood serum from 🇺🇦Ukrainian Bio Weapons Laboratories.
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230 views • March 12, 2022
💥BOOM! Share before it's banned
⚠️🇦🇺Victorian Infectious Diseases Laboratory in Melbourne caught importing blood serum from 🇺🇦Ukrainian Bio Weapons Laboratories.
⚠️Classified documents captured by the 🇷🇺Russian military reveal a paper trail between Ukrainian Bio Laboratories and The Doherty Institute in Australia.
⚠️Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs will declassify more documents and reveal the secrets behind COVID-19 in a few hours time!
💥Wow!
⚠️🇦🇺Victorian Infectious Diseases Laboratory in Melbourne caught importing blood serum from 🇺🇦Ukrainian Bio Weapons Laboratories.
⚠️Classified documents captured by the 🇷🇺Russian military reveal a paper trail between Ukrainian Bio Laboratories and The Doherty Institute in Australia.
⚠️Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs will declassify more documents and reveal the secrets behind COVID-19 in a few hours time!
💥Wow!
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