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Trump ‘still stands firmly for freedom’ in US: Trump 2020 campaign member
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7 views • August 15, 2020
Erin Perrine, director of press communications for the Trump campaign, talks to Fox News’ Harris Faulkner about the state of the 2020 election and where President Trump will deliver his acceptance speech.
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