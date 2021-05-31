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COVID Vaccine Makers Funded nature Study on Vaccine
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11 views • May 31, 2021
Two pharmaceutical companies making COVID vaccines funded the study. And the lead researcher at the Ellebedy Lab and the one who designed this study – also works as a consultant for Mubadala Investment Company.
Read more at https://www.ernestdempsey.com/covid-vaccines-providing-long-term-immunity-is-a-lie/.
Read more at https://www.ernestdempsey.com/covid-vaccines-providing-long-term-immunity-is-a-lie/.
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