Over 16,000 Americans Have Died Within a Few Days of Taking the C19 Injection

Dennis Lynch: "Is the vaccine killing people? Yes or no?"
Dr. McCullough: "I'm going to be very clear about this. ... The vaccine is killing people — and it's killing large numbers of people."
Dr. Peter McCullough is an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist, and the Chief Scientific Officer of The Wellness Company.
Source: https://rumble.com/v23ycw2-over-16000-americans-have-died-within-a-few-days-of-taking-the-c19-injectio.html
