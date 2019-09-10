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PTSD Blood Tests To Take Vets Guns
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410 views • September 10, 2019
PTSD Blood Tests have been proposed to see if vets have the heightened aggressive and anxious traits of a victim of PTSD to prevent them from buying guns.
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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